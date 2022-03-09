type here...
GhPageLifestyle"Love is a beautiful thing" - Reactions after a 19-year-old guy shared...
Lifestyle

“Love is a beautiful thing” – Reactions after a 19-year-old guy shared a lovely video of his 70-year-old white girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

In recent times, most guys have joined the bandwagon to go into romantic affairs with old white women for reasons best known to them although it’s clear a majority of these guys are in for the green card and not love.

A young Nigerian guy who has supposedly fallen in love with a 70-year-old white lady has wowed netizens with a lovely video of himself and his sweetheart.

Apparently, the 70-year-old girlfriend travelled all the way from the US to Nigerian to meet her young lover and has since refused to go back to the states.

Modern men are more of gold diggers than ladies and I’m not even joking about it.

The zeal and love for hard work to enjoy a soft life is fats vanishing from the world.

Everyone wants to join the easy route to make a huge fortune within a twinkling.

It’s very disheartening to see society wallowing in such calamity at a fast pace.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 9, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News