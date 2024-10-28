Love is sweet – Check out Kwesi Arthur’s heartwaming birthday message to his beautiful wife

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur’s wife celebrated her birthday on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The Grind Day hitmaker recently confirmed in an interview that he had secretly tied the knot to his girlfriend, whose name is still unknown.

The rapper and his wife have kept a low profile on social media since they began their romantic relationship, making a few appearances together at public events outside Ghana.

The couple were recently spotted vacationing in Italy after Kwesi Arthur’s performance at his big music concert in Brescia on October 19, 2024.

Kwesi Arthur took to his Instagram stories to share beautiful photos of his partner from their exotic trips around the world and a lovely message to celebrate her birthday.

The photos showed the 2018 BET Awards Viewers Choice Best International Act nominee’s wife staring at him while they enjoyed the beautiful scenery from their hotel room’s balcony during their vacation in Lake Como in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region.

In other photos, Kwesi Arthur and his wife posed and took selfies in their restroom before a private date night.

-- AD --

In the caption of the photo posts, the rapper thanked his partner for being her authentic self and expressed his undying love for her. He wrote:

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful, intelligent woman and my favourite person in the world. Thank you for being who you are. I love you dearly and I love doing life with you 4 lifer