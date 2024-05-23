Love alone isn’t enough for marriage – Counsellor Medikal advises after ‘seeing shege’ in his marriage to Fella

Ghanaian rapper, AMG Medikal, has offered some candid advice to those considering marriage by emphasizing that love alone is not sufficient to sustain a lifelong commitment.

During an exclusive interview on Star FM with veteran broadcaster Bola Ray, Medikal shared insights from his recent personal experiences, stressing the importance of thorough preparation before tying the knot.

The rapper, who recently went through a high-profile divorce, cautioned listeners against basing their decision to marry solely on feelings of love.

“Love alone isn’t enough to walk the aisle with someone,” Medikal stated, reflecting on the lessons he has learned from his marital journey with Fella Makafui which has hit the rocks.

During the live radio discussion, Medikal recommended that lovers must seek comprehensive pre-marital counselling.

And additionally engage with older and more experienced individuals who have successfully navigated the complexities of marriage.

As maintained by Medikal, marriage is deceptively simple yet profoundly complex.

Watch the video below to know more…

Medikal and Fella married on 9th March 2020 in a very flamboyant ceremony.

However, the marriage hit the rocks in January 2024 for reasons which are yet to be publicly addressed.

Fella Makafui shares a child with Medikal named Island Frimpong.