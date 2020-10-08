It has now become something people are proud of. The world is corrupted and as it stands now we should all be prepared for anything.

Taking an inkling from the Christians point of view as inscribed in the Holy Bible, the world shall soon come to an end but prior to that, there would be some strange happenings.

Apparently, right before our very eyes what was in the olden days vehemently frowned own is now what the youth have proudly cliched unto, a clear indication that we are in the end times.

Lesbianism though not legalized in Ghana has many youths joining happily.

GhPage has chanced on a disgusting video fast trending across all social media platforms.

The video captures two lesbians where one knelt before the other begging her to leave her boyfriend to marry her.

One of the lesbians who was kneeling was heard saying to the other; “You said you need a car and I bought it for you. What have you seen in a man that you want to leave me for him? What does the man have?”

Apparently, the heartbroken partner is not ready to let go the other as she is willing to do more for her even if it demands her to go the extra mile.

Per our underground checks, the two were living happily until one got attracted to a man hence calling off her relationship with her lesbian partner.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Broken Hearted Lesbian Begging Partner To Marry Her pic.twitter.com/75hT8Lcay7 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 8, 2020

A little while ago a secret lesbian wedding took place right here in Ghana. One of the lesbian couples was a military woman and the other a civilian.

A couple of weeks after the military lady secretly married her partner she was brought before a court-martial.

Ghpage is waiting on the outcome of the court-martial and we will keep you updated.