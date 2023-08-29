“Hearts are broken”- Loved-up clip of Chidi Dike and colleague, stirs frenzy online (VIDEO)

Widely-loved Nollywood actor, Chidi Dike has caused a buzz online after dropping a video of himself and his female colleague, Stefania Bassey.
The clip captured Chidi and Stefania tying towels as they advanced towards the poolside and posed for the camera in a blissful and cheerful atmosphere.
Another clip captured the two actors in a well-furnished room sitting very close to each other while capturing their lovely moment on camera.
Sharing the video, Chidi Dike dropped a simple caption but netizens obviously had more to say.
Sharing the clip, the actor wrote:
“Attitude king X Mannerless girl
Drop a heart
@stefaniabassey.”
See the post below: