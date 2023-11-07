type here...
Lovely video of a bride and her bridesmaids happily dancing in the rain warms hearts

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A Nigerian lady and her friends marched into the open arena despite heavy rain during her wedding.

In a viral clip which has touched many hearts on TikTok, the bride and her friends refused to allow the rain to deter them.


Even the wedding guests refused to bulge as the rain raged during the wedding.

The event arena was wet, but the bride and her friends danced in the rain without minding their dress and makeup.


While a few of them carried umbrellas, others did not mind that their party dresses were getting wet.

The video was captioned: “Not even rain can stop the bride on her traditional wedding.” Many netizens praised the bride and her friends for refusing to allow the rain to ruin the beautiful day. The video was posted by @osa_ogieva.

Source:GHpage

