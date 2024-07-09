The baby daddy of Hajia4Reall after staying quiet for a long time has dropped a statement to tell his side of the allegations levelled against him by his incarcerated actress and socialite.

In a press statement released to the public, Loveman Allison who has been accused by Hajia4reall of introducing her to internet scams and other fraudulent activities denied the allegation.

According to his statement, his relationship with Hajia4Reall took a nosedive in 2017 after he found out that Hajia4Real aka Mona was sleeping with a popular artiste who was also his friend.

That portion of the statement reads: “Our relationship was troubled, partly due to warnings about Mona’s promiscuous lifestyle. Despite this, we welcomed our beautiful daughter. However, our relationship deteriorated further when Mona’s involvement with an artist, who was also a friend of mine led us to part ways in November 2017”

Though Loveman never mentioned the name of the said artiste, netizens believe he was referring to Shatta Wale because of an allegation Showboy made some years ago.

It would be remembered that deported entertainer Showboy in 2023 while in prison custody alleged that Shatta Wale and Hajia4Reall have been chopping themselves since 2017.

He claimed that when Shatta Wale got tired of knacking Hajia4Real, he pimped her to his godfather Kofi Boat to also eat from her honeypot.

See Showboy’s tweet below:

With the statement from Loveman Allison, netizens believe this confirms that the artiste Loveman is referring to is no other than Shatta Wale.

