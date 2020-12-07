type here...
Lydia Alhassan jubilates ahead of the official declaration of results (video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Maa-Lydia
Maa-Lydia
With just some few minutes to the official declaration of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary results, Maa Lydia is already jubilating.

In a video sighted, the incumbent MP is seen in a very cheerful mood as she’s optimistic of a positive outcome ahead of the final certified results.

She walked through the streets with her escort who were shouting the 2020 NPP slogan; “Four more to do more”.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Meantime, John Dumelo following the projection of the provisional results that he is losing has been faced with heavy trolls on social media.

Source:GHPAGE

