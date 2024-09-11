The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon is currently trending online after a video of her eating with a shoemaker went viral.

With barely three(3) months for Ghanaians to go to the polls, the politicians have started with their ‘tricks’ in trying to get votes from citizens.

Hardly do we see some politicians coming out to interact with the public but when it’s election time you can even ask them to scrub your bathroom and they would do it without complaining just to win votes.

Hon Lydia Alhassan started with hers as she was captured eating boiled yam with a shoemaker during a campaign tour in her constituency.

The MP with her campaign team were on a dorr-to-door campaign when they visited the shoemaker who was having his lunch of boiled yam and pepper.

Upon invitation from the shoemaker, she quickly washed her hands and joined the shoemaker to eat his lunch.

Watch the video below: