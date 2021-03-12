- Advertisement -

Lydia Forson has lashed out at the propagators of the idea that women should condone cheating in relationships.

The ace actress has particularly bashed Counsellor Charlotte Oduro, who has said that women should pamper their cheating husbands on several occasions.

This comes on the back of the trending story about how the deputy director of the Youth Employment Agency(YEA) at the Katsi North in the Volta region, Philip Caezar Kumah, beat the life out of his wife, Lilian.

Apparently, Philip constantly abused his wife whenever she complained about his extramarital affairs.

The likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, after the story broke, have advised women to flee from abusive relationships to save their own lives.

Lydia Forson has added her two cents to the conversation as she bashed Counsellor Charlotte Oduro for misleading women to stay in abusive marriages.

In her opinion, the consequence of some of this bad advice is women finally losing their lives to abusive marriages.

Lydia in a post on social media made her point loud and clear.

Do you agree that society cuts men too much slack to be irresponsible in marriages?