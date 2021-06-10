- Advertisement -

Actress Lydia Forson has descended heavily on internet trolls who sought to make a mockery of her following allegations of having an affair with broadcast journalist Kojo Yankson.

Mental Health advocate, Abena Korkor, in a live video on Instagram last weekend, dropped a long list of celebrities she has had sexual encounters with.

The Bipolar diagnosed patient recalled her sexual relationship with Kojo Yankson, who was also having an affair with the General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Lydia Forson at the same time.

SEE ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson react to Abena Korkor’s allegations

The revelations that caused a stir on social media also left many people in shock.

The two women, Lydia Forson and Nana Aba Anamoah, amidst the trending saga, decided to catch up with each other in a live video on Instagram.

This attracted a barrage of comments from followers, most of whom wanted to find out the truth about their alleged affair with Kojo Yankson.

SEE ALSO: Nkonkonsa told me he doesn’t love his wife; he wanted to marry me -Abena Korkor

Lydia, who was clearly not happy with the people invading her comments section, decided to berate them, in addition to blocking them from watching the video.

SEE ALSO: You begged to lick me every day; I have proof-Abena Korkor attacks Nkonkonsa again in a new video

Topping the list of men who have slept with Abena Korkor was Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa.

For Eugene, Abena Korkor claims she never allowed him to sleep with her but he licked her good and many times.

To defend himself, Nkonkonsa showed a message Abena Korkor sent him apologizing (For exposing him) to the panellist on Peace FM Entertainment review and that has triggered another attack from the lady Abena Korkor.

SEE ALSO: Abena Korkor drops a WhatsApp chat of Nkonkonsa begging to lick her

In a new video shared by Abena Korkor, she claims many times during their moments when Nkonkonsa was always eating her coochie, he told her he didn’t love his wife, Victoria Lebene.