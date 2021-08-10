type here...
GhPageLifestyleLydia Forson will be involved in a serious accident -Eagle Prophet
Lydia Forson will be involved in a serious accident -Eagle Prophet

By Lizbeth Brown
Lydia Forson and Eagle Prophet
The Head Pastor of God’s Crown Chapel, Rev Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet, has dropped a scary prophecy about Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson.

The man of God, while speaking in an interview revealed that Lydia Forson would be involved in a terrible accident.

According to Eagle Prophet, there is a demonic plot against the renowned actress to end her life through an accident.

He further entreated her to take the prophecy very seriously and pray fervently to avert it.

“There is a demonic plot against Lydia Forson, the enemy just wants to cut her life that is why she is rising against that prophecy. There are a lot of big men of God in her house so I expect her to understand it.

The devil has a reason for pushing her to fight this prophecy so that they will fight her as well. As a good prophet, I am telling her to pray or else she will be involved in an accident”, Eagle Prophet revealed.

Listen to the conversation below;

This comes after Lydia Forson slammed the man of God for delivering an evil prophecy about Akuapem Poloo.

Eagle Prophet claimed it has been revealed to him by God that there is a plot by a group of men to sexually abuse Akuapem Poloo.

The man of God further revealed that the act will cause Akuapem Poloo to bleed to death.

Lydia Forson, who wasn’t pleased about this prophecy of doom, expressed her displeasure.

She quizzed; “I mean what is this??? It’s always some prophecy about doom, why?!

It was after Lydia Forson’s comment that Eagle Prophet revealed this accident prophecy about her.

According to Eagle Prophet, the devil is using Lydia Forson to fight against his prophecy to cut her life short.

Source:Ghpage

