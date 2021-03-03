- Advertisement -

Lydia Forson has detailed the story of how some trolls at a construction site tried to ridicule her with marriage.

She recounted that herself and her assistant stood close to a construction site when some workers came screaming at her to go get married.

This according to the actress got her assistant infuriated and wondering why they would openly disrespect her like that.

For some reason, Lydia Forson said that she only looked at them but did not respond.

However, upon reflection, she mentioned in an audio she posted on Twitter that some people would do anything to project their frustration on others.

Recapturing the scene in her mind, she realised that these masons carrying cement were just frustrated with their lives and would do all it took to mar hers as well.

“For a lot of people they take one look at your life and assume that your life is perfect and theirs isn’t. Out of frustration they need to say things to you that they feel will hurt you and make you feel the pain they are feeling” she remarked.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Lydia Forson’s reaction to workers at a construction site who trolled her to get married pic.twitter.com/IqaJHj5KIU — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) March 3, 2021

Lydia’s reaction, although classy, seemed unusual as she is known to be the vociferous kind.