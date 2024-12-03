Maa Linda Advises Ghanaians To Vote For John Mahama; Says Bawumia Has Nothing Good To Offer

Ghanaian TikToker and the mother of Felicia Osei, Maa Linda has endorsed former president and flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama.

Maa Linda has advised that Ghanaians should be sensible enough to vote for John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking in a viral video, the woman said Dr. Bawumia has nothing good to offer Ghanaians.

She claims Bawumia and his government brought the introduction of E- levy.

According to her, even though Ghanaians cried over the E-Levy, the vice president and his government seemed not to hear the cries of Ghanaians.

She, therefore, does not understand why Dr. Bawumia, would all of a sudden say that he would cancel the E- Levy when given the nod to become the next president of Ghana.