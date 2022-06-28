- Advertisement -

Mama Linda, a UK-based Ghanaian TikToker, has unleashed her fury on actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win for chastising TikTok star Asantewaa and her fellow colleagues over comments about their relevance on the video-sharing app.

Asantewaa – born Martina Dwamena – remarked on UTV on June 18, that without TikTok stars musicians will struggle to get their songs heard by a large audience. According to her, the ability for a song to go viral relies on them and not the craft of the artiste.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale supports Asantewaa’s TikTok comment

The comment sparked outrage among showbiz enthusiasts who berated the influencer and her friends for disrespecting the craft of musicians, which forced her to apologise and retract her statement.

In a new video that surfaced Monday, Lil Win bared his teeth at the TikTok stars for their unguarded utterances on national television and also bashed an unknown group for disrespecting actress and media personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Watch Lil Win’s reaction below

It’s on the back of Lil Win’s latest video that Mama Linda has also waded into the whole UTV saga and fired back at the comic actor over his attack on the young influencers.

READ ALSO: Asantewaa’s mother-in-law speaks about her marriage with her son

In Maa Linda’s submission, Lil Win, who described Asantewaa as arrogant and wielded no power over hit songs, should shut up because he is the epitome of arrogance and ungratefulness as far as the entertainment industry is concerned.

She cautioned Lil Win to refrain from talking about the young TikTokers and stay in his Kumawood movie industry which has collapsed due to backbiting, insults and voodoo against each other which has seemingly stalled progress.

Watch how Mama Linda served it hot to Lil Win in the video below

Responding to her critics, Asantewaa whilst speaking on Pulse One said: “I think people are misquoting me, I was there with Wesley Kesse, and Jacqueline Mensah, if you watch the video we were all having fun”.

“You guys know we were all having fun, people don’t even understand the fact that a lot goes into writing music, I am not a musician, I can not sing so if I am talking about promotion, I am not saying you are not as a musician,” she said.

Asantewaa, Jackeline, Hajia Bintu, Wesley Kese and Erkuah who were hosted by actress Vicky Zugah on United Showbiz admitted that they receive an avalanche of blacklash in their line of work as influencers.

READ ALSO: DJ Nii Ayi Tagoe blasts Tiktok star Asantewaa on 3FM

However, they disclosed that they have grown thick skins to rebuff the criticism and attacks so they are not perturbed by what people say about their dealings on the app.