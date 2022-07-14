type here...
Maa Linda fires AJ Poundz after denying her affair with Dr Kwaku Oteng [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Maa Linda AJ Poundz Akua GMB
UK-based Ghanaian TikTok star Maa Linda has called out AJ Poundz to come clean about her alleged sexual affair with the husband of her former bestie, Akua Amoakowaa (Akua GMB).

Speaking in a recent interview with Delay, AJ Poundz revealed that Akua cheated on Dr Kwaku Oteng, and when he confronted her she confirmed it, which led to their separation.

AJ also claimed Dr Kwaku Oteng had wanted to sleep with her while he was married but she resisted the temptation when he invited her into his hotel room during a work-related trip.

It’s against this backdrop that Maa Linda has waded into the ongoing brouhaha, calling out AJ Poundz to speak the truth about her alleged affair with Akua’s husband.

She argued that Dr Oteng could only make advances toward AJ based on some flirtatious gestures she might have also made towards the business mogul.

Watch how Maa Linda grilled AJ Poundz in this video:

Meanwhile, a lady claiming to be a close friend of Akua GMB has come out to slam AJ Poundz for lying about her affair with Dr Oteng.

She threatened to publish materials that show AJ indeed has something amorous to do with Akua’s husband.

She accused AJ Poundz of being the one who introduced Akua GMB to another man and even enjoyed a full luxury vacation with Akua GMB together with the side dude.

She alleged that after everything they shared as friends, AJ went behind Akua to snitch on her friend and expose her to secrets to the husband.

The lady ended her submissions by advising her fellow women to be very careful and vigilant of friends like AJ Pounds.

    Source:GHPage

