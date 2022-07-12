Maa Linda goes hard on Nana Ama Mcbrown

- Advertisement -

Renowned and controversial Ghanaian Tktoker, Maa Linda, has reacted to Nana Ama Mcbrown’s ill-famed comments about sacking her husband from the house when she catches him cheating on her.

Sharing her two cents about Nana Ama Mcbrown’s comments that have since caused a public uproar – Maa Linda subtly expressed her disappointment in the awe-inspiring actress for revealing her husband lives in her house.

According to Maa Linda, Nana Ama Mcbrown has unknowingly disgraced her husband and turned him into overnight public ridicule.

The jovial character also advised men to work hard for their own money so that their wives won’t use every opportunity they get to disgrace and troll them.

She also begged Nana Tornado to go easy on Nana Ama Mcbrown because she’s now a married woman with a child with her husband so his rough attacks on her might destroy her marriage.

I will sack my husband from the house the day I catch him cheating – Nana Ama Mcbrown

During last week’s edition of Nana Ama Mcbrown revealed what she will do to her husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah when she catches him cheating on her with another woman.

The TV show host and movie icon warned that there will be dire repercussions if she ever sees Maxwell cheating and she wouldn’t spare him and the lady at all when she catches them red-handed.

As strongly warned by Nana Ama Mcbrown, she will not hesitate to sack her husband from their matrimonial home should she find him in an extra-marital affair.

Nana Ama Mcbrown made this revelation after Afia Schwar quizzed her what she would do if she finds her and her husband in bed inside their matrimonial home. READ MORE HERE