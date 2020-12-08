Maa Lydia responds to John Dumelo’s demand for a recount of Ayawaso West Wuogon votes

- Advertisement -

The MP-elect for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan has replied Failed parliamentary candidate on the ticket of NDC, John Setor Dumelo over his demand for a recount.

In a press statement issued by Dumelo a few moments ago, he demanded a recount from the District Electoral Officer at Ayawaso West Wuogon.

The actor states his reason that his call on the EC is due to some irregularities that has been identified in some polling stations.

He indicated an alleged instant when he believes his votes were swapped with that of the NPP representative, Maa Lydia.

See his communique below;

John Dumelo demands for request

Well, Hon. Lydia has responded to his political rival. According to her, it’s up to anyone who doubts her victory over John Dumelo in the just-ended polls at Ayawaso West. She said the results of this election is their answer.

“If there is any one who is skeptical that clean politics and genuine politics can win an election; if there is any one who still doubts the redemptive power of God to guide a woman like me through the rough terrain of Ghana’s politics of insults and vilification, and lift me out of moments of great pain and adversity to a position of glory, the results of this election is your answer”. Maa Lydia wrote.