Maa Lydia Threatens To Deal With Security Man Who Exposed Her For Sharing Rice And Oil For Votes

By Mzta Churchill
Maa Lydia, the incumbent MP for Ayawaso West has threatened to deal mercilessly with the security man who exposed her.

This comes after Maa Lydia decided to pay a courtesy call to her constituents ahead of the December 7 General election.

To win their votes, just like she does every time, Maa Lydia decided to share oil and rice with the people in her constituency.

This was not known to Ghanaians until a security man took to social media to spew that Maa Lydia’s intention to buy his vote with oil and rice wouldn’t work.

In a post made by actor turned politician, John Dumelo, and sighted by Gh Page, the life of the security man is at stake.

According to the farmer, he has received a message that suggests that Maa Lydia has threatened the security man for exposing her.

John Dumelo claims per the information he has gathered, the security man is threatened to retract everything he said about the incumbent MP or face her wrath.

Meanwhile, the actor advised the constituents to be very vigilant and not allow anyone to buy their votes with just oil and rice.

