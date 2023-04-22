Maadwoa was in preparation to travel to the UK where her father is until her death

- Advertisement -

The story of the painful death of the Kumasi based lady identified as Maadwoa has become a topic of interest as everyone is interested to know more details regarding her death.

According to confirmed reports, the police officer boyfriend fired five times at close range which resulted in the death of 26-year-old Victoria Dapaa, popularly known as Maa Adwoa.

The police inspector reportedly jumped into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle – commonly referred to as Pragya in Ghana] and bolted after shooting.

Maa Adwoa was later rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Thursday night [April 20, 2023] around Dufie Towers behind Aseda House.

Speaking in an interview with Gh Page, Maa Adwoa’s uncle revealed how the police inspector first kissed his niece before shooting her to death.

As narrated by the uncle, Maa Adwoa begged her police inspector boyfriend not to kill her but he refused and proceeded to commit the heinous crime.

“After the first two shots, she was pleading with the guy to stop and he added three more shots before jumping into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle] to run away.

“Because he was holding a gun, we could not attempt to arrest him”

The Uncle while speaking to Kaakyire Akosua of GHPage TV shockingly disclosed that Maadwoa was to travel to Accra on the day she was killed to Accra to continue a task.

He revealed that Maadwoa was processing her travel documents to move abroad (UK) where his father is based and stay there.