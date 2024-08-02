type here...
Martha Ankomah exposes Lilwin big time and disgraces him for allegedly lying again (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Popular Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has addressed the reports suggesting that her Lilwin, has sought an out-of-court settlement concerning her defamation suit against him.

According to reports by GhOne News, an Accra High Court was allegedly informed of Lilwin’s decision to pursue an amicable settlement.

However, in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb Entertainment on August 1, 2024, Martha Ankomah categorically denied such reports, stating unequivocally that the defamation case remains in court.

And that neither Lilwin nor his legal team has approached her for a settlement.

“It is not true, Lilwin has never approached me for an out-of-court settlement. The case is still in court. He hasn’t even approached me personally; he has only sent people to come and talk to me,” Ankomah emphasized.

Martha Ankomah further confirmed that Lilwin has not attended any court proceedings since the case commenced.

Adding that his absence has not gone unnoticed.

“If he does the right thing, why not? I am a Christian; I am ready to forgive. He came out to insult me publicly, so it is only fair that he comes back out to retract and apologize for his statements,” – Ankomah stated.

