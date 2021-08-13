type here...
Maame Ng3g3 alleges Nana Agradaa used her 2-year-old child for money rituals

By Mr. Tabernacle
UK-based video blogger Maame Ng3g3 has made some wild and damning allegations against Fetish Priestess turned Evangelist, Nana Agradaa.

In an Instagram post by the controversial blogger, she reveals repented Agradaa used her two-year-old daughter for money rituals.

According to Ng3g3 in the post, Agradaa (now Evangelist Patricia Oduro) killed her child with Big Akwess months after she(Agradaa) threatened to end the life of her (Ng3g3’s) kids.

Though we can’t confirm whether what Ng3g3 is alleging is true, yet from her post, she seems to know something we all don’t know.

We all know there has been a longstanding bad blood between Agradaa and Ng3g3.

So Ng3g3 accusing Agradaa of killing her daughter for money rituals though shocking comes as not a big surprise though.

Check the posts by Maame Ng3g3;

Nana Agradaa is yet to react to these accusations. Ghpage is following the story to bring you the latest. Stay with Us.

