Maame Ngege reveals her current relationship with Nana Agradaa – Video

After years of publicly beefing with each other, Maame Ngege has finally opened up on her current relationship with Nana Agradaa.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with King Asu-B on GhPage’s Akwantuo Mu Nsem show, Maame Ngege firmly disclosed that she was no longer beefing with Nana Agradaa.

As confirmed by Maame Ngege, Nana Agradaa is now her friend and they are on good talking terms.

Maame Ngege also acknowledged that they both agreed to make peace because the only banter wasn’t healthy for their brands.

