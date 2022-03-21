- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa and Tiktok star Asantewaa have gone viral on the internet with stunning pictures from their camp that has held fans spellbound.

In these fast trending photos, Maame Serwaa and Asantewaa were at a wedding ceremony and they displayed their beauty while posing for the camera.

Apparently, the two served as bridesmaids at the wedding ceremony as they rocked matching outfits well designed by a professional.

After Asantewaa shared the photos on her socials a few hours ago, they have gained massive reactions from fans who are currently drooling over their immense beauty.

Some of their male fans have even proposed loved to them because they are amazed by their flawless beauty and skin.

Check out the photos and video below to know more…

Ghanaian girls are very beautiful and these two female stars are on top of the beauty ladder.