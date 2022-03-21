type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMaame Serwaa & Asantewaa causes massive stir with new photos
Entertainment

Maame Serwaa & Asantewaa causes massive stir with new photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Maame Serwaa - Asantewaa
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa and Tiktok star Asantewaa have gone viral on the internet with stunning pictures from their camp that has held fans spellbound.

In these fast trending photos, Maame Serwaa and Asantewaa were at a wedding ceremony and they displayed their beauty while posing for the camera.

Apparently, the two served as bridesmaids at the wedding ceremony as they rocked matching outfits well designed by a professional.

After Asantewaa shared the photos on her socials a few hours ago, they have gained massive reactions from fans who are currently drooling over their immense beauty.

Some of their male fans have even proposed loved to them because they are amazed by their flawless beauty and skin.

Check out the photos and video below to know more…

Ghanaian girls are very beautiful and these two female stars are on top of the beauty ladder.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 21, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    99 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News