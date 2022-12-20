Ghanaian actress, Maame Serwaa and her longtime boyfriend Mark have broken up after 2 years of dating.

Although Maame Serwaa is a celebrity but she tried her possible best to keep her love affair off social media just to avoid drama.

The young lovers even went for matching tattoos during the peak of their affair but unfortunately, they couldn’t keep up with the tempo involved in keeping a relationship alive for years.

READ ALSO: Maame Serwaa and her boyfriend goes ‘freaky-freaky’ in public

Although there hasn’t been any public confirmation from either Maame Serwaa or Mark that they have broken up but they have both unfollowed each other on IG.

Maame Serwaa also refused to wish Mark on his birthday which is very unusual of her.

Recall that during Maame Serwaa’s last birthday, Mark blew up the internet after promising her lots of sex as her birthday present.

The enviable affair of the young lovers has unanticipatedly turned sour – Despite its energising and glittering beginning. Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Maame Serwaa addresses rumours of going under the knife to enhance her body