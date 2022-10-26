type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMaame Serwaa comments on Nana Ama Mcbrown's liposuction
Entertainment

Maame Serwaa comments on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s liposuction

By Armani Brooklyn
Maame Serwaa comments on Nana Ama Mcbrown's liposuction
Maame Serwaa comments on Nana Ama Mcbrown's liposuction
- Advertisement -

Actress, Maame Serwaa has commented on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s new body features as a result of the body enhancement surgery she underwent some months ago.

Speaking in an interview, the young actress emphatically stated that she sees nothing wrong with Nana Ama Mcbrown’s decision to artificially enhance her body.

According to Maame Serwaa, she finds it very absurd for a section of social media users to ridicule her godmother because what she did wasn’t evil.

READ ALSO: Maame Serwaa addresses rumours of going under the knife to enhance her body

She continued that a lot of social media users harshly judge celebrities without thinking about the bad consequences their jarring words will have on them.

Talking about her absence from the movie industry, Maame Serwaa disclosed that she’s currently on break because she’s fully focused on her education at the moment.

Maame Serwaa said;

I am not going to clear anything about body enhancement…what Nana Ama McBrown did is normal. There is nothing wrong with enhancing her body. It is her choice,” 

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

Nana Ama Mcbrown came under severe criticism after she confessed on UTV that she has enhanced her body.

According to her, reports suggesting she has worked on her body are true. However, it’s not her butts as reported but rather on her tummy.

READ ALSO: There’s nothing like 100% true love – Nana Ama Mcbrown

She claimed that after childbirth, she had worked out to ensure she got a flat tummy but that was impossible so she had to go for liposuction.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 26, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    83.1 ° F
    83.1 °
    83.1 °
    69 %
    1.6mph
    100 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News