Actress, Maame Serwaa has commented on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s new body features as a result of the body enhancement surgery she underwent some months ago.

Speaking in an interview, the young actress emphatically stated that she sees nothing wrong with Nana Ama Mcbrown’s decision to artificially enhance her body.

According to Maame Serwaa, she finds it very absurd for a section of social media users to ridicule her godmother because what she did wasn’t evil.

She continued that a lot of social media users harshly judge celebrities without thinking about the bad consequences their jarring words will have on them.

Talking about her absence from the movie industry, Maame Serwaa disclosed that she’s currently on break because she’s fully focused on her education at the moment.

Maame Serwaa said;

“I am not going to clear anything about body enhancement…what Nana Ama McBrown did is normal. There is nothing wrong with enhancing her body. It is her choice,”

Nana Ama Mcbrown came under severe criticism after she confessed on UTV that she has enhanced her body.

According to her, reports suggesting she has worked on her body are true. However, it’s not her butts as reported but rather on her tummy.

She claimed that after childbirth, she had worked out to ensure she got a flat tummy but that was impossible so she had to go for liposuction.