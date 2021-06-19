type here...
Video: Maame Serwaa flaunts her huge melons to entice her male fans
Entertainment

Video: Maame Serwaa flaunts her huge melons to entice her male fans

By Kweku Derrick
Maame Serwaa boobs
Actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Benson, looked nothing short of sensational as she popped up on social media to showcase her huge boobs and curvaceous figure.

The 21-year-old turned heads with an Instagram video wearing a colourful sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage and humongous breast that wiggled in her bra.

In the self-recorded video, Maame Serwaa walked majestically, to and fro, for the camera to capture her from all angles.

She also enticed her male fans with her heavy backside by flipping her long hair to show off her ‘shankus’.

Check out the video below.

Kumawood screen goddess has been very reclusive online recently with her absence on social media quite noticeable.

However, she instantly breaks the internet with the enviable goodies her mum gave her when she decides to shake herself.

Source:GHPage

