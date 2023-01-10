type here...
Maame Serwaa flaunts her thighs and curves in tight short dress (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
A new video of Clara Amoateng Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa has caused yet another uproar on the internet.

The young Ghanaian actress and brand ambassador flaunted her seductive dark-skinned thigh and appealing curves in the trending video.

In the short clip, the star girl in a tight straight short dress with a bandana scarf wrapped around her head complimented with white crocs walked through the guests.

She looked relaxed and unperturbed. She exchanged greetings with fans who saw her.

This video has popped up in the wake of Big Akwes’ claim that she is the ex-lover of Frank Naro.

    Source:GHPAGE

