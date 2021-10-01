Maame Serwaa puts her huge boobs on display once again – Video

- Advertisement -

Multi-award winning actress Maame Serwaa, born Clara Benson has once again served the internet with another video of herself showing off her huge melons.

She looked nothing short of sensational as she popped up on social media to showcase her huge boobs and beautiful face.

In the viral video, Maame Serwaa was seen admiring her hair and sort of dancing turning heads on the ‘gram’.

Arrayed in an exposing cleavage dress, Serwaa gave her fans a 360-degree look and drew closer to the camera while beaming with smiles in the self-recorded video.

Watch the video below;