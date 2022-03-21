type here...
Maame Serwaa seen with a handsome guy (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Maame Serwaa
Over the weekends, Maame Serwaa served as a bridesmaid for one of her close friends on her special day.

A video from the glamorous wedding ceremony that has surfaced on the internet shows the moment Maame Serwaa and her paired groomsman were walking to the wedding’s premises.

As usual Maame Serwaa had her hourglass shape in full display as she rocked a very tight well sewed dress.

The handsome and bearded guy was also rocking a wine suit which made him appear dishier.

Fans of the actress who have come across this video have called on Maame Serwaa and the handsome guy to also marry because they look too good together.

Watch the video below to know more…

Since Maame Serwaa has refused to publicly one up about her love life, we can’t blame her love life, we can’t blame her fans for urging her to walk down the aisle with the good looking gentleman.

    Source:GHpage

