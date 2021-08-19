type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMaame Serwaa shares a swag-up photo to celebrate her birthday
Entertainment

Maame Serwaa shares a swag-up photo to celebrate her birthday

By Mr. Tabernacle
Maame Serwaa
- Advertisement -

Beautiful young Ghanaian actress Clara Amoateng Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa is celebrating her birthday today.

The young but heavily endowed 21-year-old movie star has stormed social media with a swag-up photo to mark her momentous day.

Adorned in an all-black outfit the youth’s favourite screen ‘goddess ‘ posed for the camera looking gorgeous.

She wrote; ‘I OWN THIS DAY’ as she shared the photo on her Instagram page.

Kumawood screen goddess has been very detached online recently with her absence on social media quite noticeable.

However, she instantly breaks the internet with the enviable goodies her mum gave her when she decides to shake herself.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, August 19, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
80.1 ° F
80.1 °
80.1 °
65 %
1.5mph
73 %
Thu
82 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News