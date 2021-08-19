Maame Serwaa shares a swag-up photo to celebrate her birthday

- Advertisement -

Beautiful young Ghanaian actress Clara Amoateng Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa is celebrating her birthday today.

The young but heavily endowed 21-year-old movie star has stormed social media with a swag-up photo to mark her momentous day.

Adorned in an all-black outfit the youth’s favourite screen ‘goddess ‘ posed for the camera looking gorgeous.

She wrote; ‘I OWN THIS DAY’ as she shared the photo on her Instagram page.

Kumawood screen goddess has been very detached online recently with her absence on social media quite noticeable.

However, she instantly breaks the internet with the enviable goodies her mum gave her when she decides to shake herself.