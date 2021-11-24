Maame Serwaa shows her new tattoo – Photos

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa whom many thought she was holy and very decent has shocked many Ghanaians after pictures of her new tattoo surfaced on the web.

Maame Serwaa‘s new tattoo can be visibly seen in a photo of her that surfaced on the internet, despite her best efforts to conceal it.

READ ALSO: New photos of Moesha Boduong looking very healthy and beautiful drops

Looking closely at the tattoo, it is believed that it’s a sign of the cross but others have also argued otherwise.

A lot of critics have opined that Yaa Jackson has taken her under her wing and is teaching her the dark ways.

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama shows off his drifting skills with his expensive Benz – Video

Well, Yaa Jackosn and Maame Serwaa are best friends since childhood so there might an iota of truth in this submission.

See the photo below to know more…