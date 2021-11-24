type here...
GhPageNewsMaame Serwaa shows her new tattoo - Photos
News

Maame Serwaa shows her new tattoo – Photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Maame Serwaa
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa whom many thought she was holy and very decent has shocked many Ghanaians after pictures of her new tattoo surfaced on the web.

Maame Serwaa‘s new tattoo can be visibly seen in a photo of her that surfaced on the internet, despite her best efforts to conceal it.

READ ALSO: New photos of Moesha Boduong looking very healthy and beautiful drops

Looking closely at the tattoo, it is believed that it’s a sign of the cross but others have also argued otherwise.

A lot of critics have opined that Yaa Jackson has taken her under her wing and is teaching her the dark ways.

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama shows off his drifting skills with his expensive Benz – Video

Well, Yaa Jackosn and Maame Serwaa are best friends since childhood so there might an iota of truth in this submission.

See the photo below to know more…

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
1.3mph
22 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News