type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMaame Tiwaa finally addresses claims of secretly having an affair with Yaw...
News

Maame Tiwaa finally addresses claims of secretly having an affair with Yaw Sarpong – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Yaw Sarpong finally narrates the events leading to his divorce from Pinamang plus his relationship with Tiwaa - Video

Female gospel veteran, Maame Tiwaa, has finally addressed the disturbing claims that she’s in a secret with Yaw Sarpong.

The gospel duo who have been working together for the past 40 years now were accused of having a romantic affair weeks ago by Yaw Sarpong’s wife Pinamang.

As alleged by Pinamang during an appearance on Aunty Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo show, Maame Tiwaa has snatched her hubby from her.

She further asserted that because of Tiwaa, his husband’s family has barred her from visiting and attending to her sick partner.

Well, Tiwaa has come clean to set the records straight once and for all.

Speaking in an interview, Tiwaa dismissed the claims of having sexual relations with Yaw Sarpong.

She further insisted that if it’s true that she and Yaw Sarpong were secretly engaged, one of her 4 kids would have belonged to him.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.9mph
100 %
Tue
79 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways