Maame Tiwaa finally addresses claims of secretly having an affair with Yaw Sarpong – Video

Female gospel veteran, Maame Tiwaa, has finally addressed the disturbing claims that she’s in a secret with Yaw Sarpong.

The gospel duo who have been working together for the past 40 years now were accused of having a romantic affair weeks ago by Yaw Sarpong’s wife Pinamang.

As alleged by Pinamang during an appearance on Aunty Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo show, Maame Tiwaa has snatched her hubby from her.

She further asserted that because of Tiwaa, his husband’s family has barred her from visiting and attending to her sick partner.

Well, Tiwaa has come clean to set the records straight once and for all.

Speaking in an interview, Tiwaa dismissed the claims of having sexual relations with Yaw Sarpong.

She further insisted that if it’s true that she and Yaw Sarpong were secretly engaged, one of her 4 kids would have belonged to him.

