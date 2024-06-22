type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMaame Tiwaa replies to Yaw Sarpong's wife after accusing her of CH0PPING...
News

Maame Tiwaa replies to Yaw Sarpong’s wife after accusing her of CH0PPING her husband

By Mr. Tabernacle

Maame Tiwaa has in the same energy replied to Yaw Sarpong’s wife after she accused her of having an affair with the Veteran Gospel Musician.

This come after Mrs Sarpong, the wife of the renowned ‘Wo Haw Ne Sen’ singer, made an unexpected appearance on Auntie Naa’s show on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Mrs Sarpong alleged that Yaw Sarpong had been unfaithful, specifically naming Maame Tiwaa, a member of his band, as his mistress.

She expressed her shock upon discovering that Maame Tiwaa was the one caring for her ill husband at a prayer camp, despite her being instructed to stay at home.

Furthermore, Mrs. Sarpong accused her in-laws of mistreatment and revealed financial disputes.

READ ALSO: Yaw Sarpong finally speaks after his wife dragged him to Auntie Naa over Maame Tiwaa

She mentioned that her suggestion to use the GHS 100,000 donated by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to complete their house was ignored.

These revelations painted a troubling picture of a marriage that has spanned nearly four decades.

Maame Tiwaa who has now become the centre of the conversation has also vented her frustrations while giving her side of the story.

She clashed with Mrs Sarpong on Live Radio trading some hot and unpleasant words to express their anger over the matter at hand.

According to her, she has not stood between her and his marriage as she has sacrificed herself to take care of Yaw Sarpong even on his sick bed.

On the radio, Mrs Sarpong accused Maame Tiwaa of having a hand in Yaw Sarpong’s present condition…

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, June 22, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
3.2mph
20 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways