Maame Tiwaa has in the same energy replied to Yaw Sarpong’s wife after she accused her of having an affair with the Veteran Gospel Musician.

This come after Mrs Sarpong, the wife of the renowned ‘Wo Haw Ne Sen’ singer, made an unexpected appearance on Auntie Naa’s show on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Mrs Sarpong alleged that Yaw Sarpong had been unfaithful, specifically naming Maame Tiwaa, a member of his band, as his mistress.

She expressed her shock upon discovering that Maame Tiwaa was the one caring for her ill husband at a prayer camp, despite her being instructed to stay at home.

Furthermore, Mrs. Sarpong accused her in-laws of mistreatment and revealed financial disputes.

She mentioned that her suggestion to use the GHS 100,000 donated by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to complete their house was ignored.

These revelations painted a troubling picture of a marriage that has spanned nearly four decades.

Maame Tiwaa who has now become the centre of the conversation has also vented her frustrations while giving her side of the story.

She clashed with Mrs Sarpong on Live Radio trading some hot and unpleasant words to express their anger over the matter at hand.

According to her, she has not stood between her and his marriage as she has sacrificed herself to take care of Yaw Sarpong even on his sick bed.

On the radio, Mrs Sarpong accused Maame Tiwaa of having a hand in Yaw Sarpong’s present condition…

