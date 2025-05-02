“Maame Water” protects me- Mary Rockstar

Mary Rockstar, former household of Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene has made her way into the news again.

Mary has revealed that she sees no sense in seeking help from a spiritualist.

The young lady was speaking in an interview when she disclosed that she had every right to do something bad to Kuami Eugene during her time as a household helper.

Her statement made the host of the show ask if she ever sought help from a spiritualist when she was working under Kuami Eugene.

Mary shockingly disclosed that she sees no sense in going to a spiritualist to seek spiritual help.

According to Mary Rockstar, she has something that protects her better than any spiritualist could.

Mary noted that popular “Maame Water” protects her, hence, she is not afraid of anyone or anything.