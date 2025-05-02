type here...
Entertainment

“Maame Water” protects me- Mary Rockstar

By Mzta Churchill

Mary Rockstar, former household of Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene has made her way into the news again.

READ ALSO: Anytime I get pregnant, my husband sleeps with me and I lose the child- woman cries out

Mary has revealed that she sees no sense in seeking help from a spiritualist.

The young lady was speaking in an interview when she disclosed that she had every right to do something bad to Kuami Eugene during her time as a household helper.

Her statement made the host of the show ask if she ever sought help from a spiritualist when she was working under Kuami Eugene.

Mary shockingly disclosed that she sees no sense in going to a spiritualist to seek spiritual help.

READ ALSO: I cannot see anything & I struggle every night when everyone sleeps- Pinamang cries

According to Mary Rockstar, she has something that protects her better than any spiritualist could.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Mary noted that popular “Maame Water” protects her, hence, she is not afraid of anyone or anything.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I had every right to end Kuami Eugene’s life- Mary

Ghanaian teacher sitting on Lawson FM

Anytime I get pregnant, my husband sleeps with me and I lose the child- woman cries out

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, May 2, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

More videos of Nigerian kidnappers torturing Ama Serwaa

Ama Serwaa

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims

Ama Serwaa and IGP Yohunu
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways