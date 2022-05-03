- Advertisement -

Popular Media Personality and Marriage Counselor, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has launched an attack on Nana Agradaa, now turned Evangelist Patricia Asiedu for organizing a fake prophecy and miracle session in church.

In a video, Maame Yeboah Asiedu indicated that Nana Agradaa’s repentance was fake and only wanted another way to dupe Ghanaians.

According to her, she believed and rallied behind Nana Agradaa when she repented only to realize it was a scam.

Maame Yeboah Asiedu added that Christianity is not a joke and not an avenue for generating money.

She also cautioned Nana Agradaa to go back to her idol ways and desist from using Christianity to deceive the public.

This comes after Evangelist Mama Pat organized a ‘fake’ prophecy session in her church barely a year after she repented.

During the prophecy time, Nana Agradaa claimed one of her church members have been thrown out of his apartment due to his inability to pay his rent.

According to Agradaa, she has been instructed by the Holy Spirit to provide financial assistance to her church member.

Nana Agradaa turned over a new leaf in April 2021 where she revealed that she has abandoned her idol worship and now a Christian.

Her repentance raised eyebrows because it was days after she was allegedly arrested for fraud in her money-doubling scam.