Maame Yeboah Asiedu reacts to Funny Face’s claims that she collapsed his marriage

Maame Yeboah Asiedu has reacted to Funny Face’s allegations that she is the mastermind of his marital problem with Vanessa’s wife.

Out of the blue, Funny Face came on social media days ago to allege that Maame Yeboah Asiedu is the person who destroyed his relationship with his twins’ mother.

The comic actor in a video posted on social media revealed that the well-known Media Personality turned Counsellor Maame Yeboah’s under the pretence of counselling his wife spoiled her.

In a video sighted, Funny Face, who prides himself as ‘Kasoa Vandamme’, angrily landed heavily on the marriage counselor and Reverend Minister. He used some unprintable words on her.

Maame Yeboah, however, reacting to this deep allegation by ‘Children President’ Funny Face disclosed that what she’s facing currently is nothing but an occupational hazard, thus one likely associated with her newfound line of work.

In a comment section of a post on Instagram, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, upon all the insults rained on her by the actor, instead told her fan who called her out to react on the issue to pray for Funny Face.

