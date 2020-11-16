type here...
Entertainment

Maame Yeboah Asiedu reacts to Funny Face’s claims that she collapsed his marriage

By Mr. Tabernacle
Maame Yeboah Asiedu and Funny Face
Maame Yeboah Asiedu and Funny Face
Maame Yeboah Asiedu has reacted to Funny Face’s allegations that she is the mastermind of his marital problem with Vanessa’s wife.

Out of the blue, Funny Face came on social media days ago to allege that Maame Yeboah Asiedu is the person who destroyed his relationship with his twins’ mother.

READ ALSO: Maame Yeboah Asiedu is a pimp; she destroyed my relationship with my twins’ mother-Funny Face

The comic actor in a video posted on social media revealed that the well-known Media Personality turned Counsellor Maame Yeboah’s under the pretence of counselling his wife spoiled her.

In a video sighted, Funny Face, who prides himself as ‘Kasoa Vandamme’, angrily landed heavily on the marriage counselor and Reverend Minister. He used some unprintable words on her.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Maame Yeboah, however, reacting to this deep allegation by ‘Children President’ Funny Face disclosed that what she’s facing currently is nothing but an occupational hazard, thus one likely associated with her newfound line of work.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

In a comment section of a post on Instagram, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, upon all the insults rained on her by the actor, instead told her fan who called her out to react on the issue to pray for Funny Face.

READ HER REMARKS IN THE COMMENTS SECTION BELOW;

Maame Yeboah Asiedu post
Maame Yeboah Asiedu post

Trust Ghpage to bring you the latest update regarding this issue…..

Source:GHPAGE

