- Advertisement -

Just about 3 days ago, popular Media Personality and Marriage Counselor, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has launched an attack on Nana Agradaa, now turned Evangelist Patricia Asiedu for organizing a fake prophecy and miracle session in church.

In a video, Maame Yeboah Asiedu indicated that Nana Agradaa’s repentance was fake and only wanted another way to dupe Ghanaians.

Maame Yeboah’s insults on Nana Agradaa really went under the skin of Nana Agradaa who has replied to the insults in a more fierce and brutal way.

READ ALSO: Maame Yeboah Asiedu goes hard on Nana Agradaa; calls her a fraudster

According to Nana Agradaa in her counter-argument, Nana Agradaa accused Maame Yeboah of being a lesbian.

She went on to assert that, late Apraku My Daughter slept was Maame Yeboah’s drinking partner and he also chopped her on several occasions.

Trouble maker Nana Agradaa denied claims of using juju on her church member by emphatically stating that the anointing on her is from God so Maame Yeboah should stop spreading lies about her.

Maame Yeboah’s beef with Nana Agradaa followed after Evangelist Mama Pat organized a ‘fake’ prophecy session in her church barely a year after she repented.

During the prophecy time, Nana Agradaa claimed one of her church members have been thrown out of his apartment due to his inability to pay his rent.

According to Agradaa, she has been instructed by the Holy Spirit to provide financial assistance to her church member.

Nana Agradaa turned over a new leaf in April 2021 where she revealed that she has abandoned her idol worship and now a Christian.

Her repentance raised eyebrows because it was days after she was allegedly arrested for fraud in her money-doubling scam.