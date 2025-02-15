M’abrab) Ay3 F3- Husband Of Charlotte Oduro Happily Dances At Thanksgiving Service

The husband of counselor Charlotte Oduro has proven that he is not being tickled by the negative things people are saying behind him.

Following his divorce from the counselor, Mr. Oduro has gone to the church for Thanksgiving.

In videos flying across social media platforms, Mr. Oduro was seen jubilating at the church for divorcing his wife.

One could see Mr. Oduro dancing to Naa Jacque’s song dubbed “Be My Reminder” whilst his church members give him a lot of “fans”.

At a point, some wealthy people step in as they rain money on the man of God whilst the man of God, still in a state of joy continues to dance.