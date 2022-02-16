Machete wounds inflicted on man for refusing to surrender his Tecno phone to armed robbers

- Advertisement -

A young man from Ho has been left with multiple machete wounds after he refused to surrender his Tecno phone to armed robbers who attacked him.

A source revealed that the young man believed to be in his 20s was in the company of a lady and were both heading towards Gumfuga hostel around the Ho Technical university when the incident happened.

The two were met by the robbers numbering about three and asked to surrender their phones but the young man who felt he had muscles to fight them told them he wasn’t going to surrender his phone.

According to a source, he was holding a Tecno spark 5 phone and his refusal to hand over the phone to the robber got them angry and started to attack him with the cutlass they had on them.

They however didn’t harm the lady and left the scene immediately after the attack.

A passerby who saw the two after the attack rushed them to the University’s hospital where the young man is currently receiving treatment.

Following the attack, the police in the area have been petitioned by residents to provide security for them since they now leave in fear.