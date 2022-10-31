A brave ‘macho’ man living at Asawaase, a suburb in Kumasi has received public applause and fast become a social media sensation for saving two ladies who were kidnapped by armed robbers.

According to the ‘macho’ man whose name has been given as Madmask, it was a woman who drew his attention that two ladies who are students at KNUST have been kidnapped by armed robbers in a speeding taxi at Kotei-Deduako junction.

He decided to give them a hot chase and in the process, he was able to rescue the kidnapped ladies after the taxi the kidnappers-cum-armed robbers were using landed in the gutter.

He recounted that at a point he wanted to give up because some people even thought he was a robber not knowing he was rather chasing the robbers.

So he decided to give up but a voice in his head told him not to give up because he has children at home and wouldn’t allow such to happen to them.

Madmask recounted how the real-life incident which sounds like a blockbuster movie during an interview with Kessben FM’s Kwasi Ntiamoah.

Watch the video below to know more…

