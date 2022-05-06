type here...
GhPageNewsMad man caught on tape helping a driver to push his car
News

Mad man caught on tape helping a driver to push his car

By Qwame Benedict
Mad man helping a driver to push his car
Mad man help driver
On social media, a video capturing the moments when a nice lunatic was seen helping a motorist push his malfunctioning bus off the road is presently trending.

It’s unknown what prompted the maniac to aid the driver, but we assume that after witnessing the driver’s frustration after the bus broke down, he felt compelled to help him.

The question now on everyone’s mind is whether the lunatic was indeed insane, as he claimed, or if he was simply trying to deceive the public.

The video elicited conflicting comments on social media, with some praising the insane for assisting the bus driver, something that even a mentally stable person would overlook.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

