Mad rush for foodstuff as Agric Ministry moves PFJ market to Makola

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has moved the Planting for Food and Jobs market to the Makola Market in Accra.

As a result, there is a mad rush for the foodstuff which are selling at a relatively lower price than market women.

In a video shared on social media, hundreds of desperate buyers are seen outdoing each other to buy plantains that are selling for as low as GH¢20 for a bunch.

This has been the move by the government to deal with the abnormal hikes in food prices in recent weeks which they believed could be curbed by this initiative.

Although it might not be sustainable, the Agric ministry believes it would go a long way to help reduce the prices of foodstuff on the Ghanaian markets.

There is mad rush for foodstuff at Makola as the ministry of Agric moves the PFJ market to Makola.



Joseph Armstrong sends this in. #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/F5f9qaGxEt — #[email protected] (@tv3_ghana) November 16, 2022

K wrote: This actually positive. I don’t like this party, but this may be the birth of a program that will solve hunger issues for many.

Ivan wrote: The same market women purchasing these foodstuffs at lower prices will go and increase it at their stands. What are we actually gaining from this initiative ?

Jayden wrote: These same women will get these foodstuffs for cheap and increases it unreasonably… later they will say “the country is hard”… truth be told we are our own enemies…. we are making things difficult in the country!! Our attitude drawing the economy backwards