Madam burns her 14-year-old maid as a form of punishment

By Armani Brooklyn
Bashariya

Abuja, Nigeria — A deeply disturbing case of domestic abuse and exploitation involving a 14-year-old girl named Bashariya has left netizens teary.

Bashariya, whose family fled violence in Zamfara to seek refuge in an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp near Gwiwa Eka, was reportedly hired by Fauziya, wife of Barrister Abubakar Zaki, a serving judge in Sokoto State.

The girl was later taken to Abuja under the pretext of domestic employment but instead faced what has been described as “agony and inhumane treatment.”

According to eyewitness reports and video footage circulating on social media, Bashariya was consistently starved, beaten, and even burned with fire as a form of punishment.

She was returned to her parents on the evening of June 2 under severe distress, with visible signs of trauma and physical injuries.

Eyewitnesses claim Fauziya warned the girl’s parents against reporting the abuse, allegedly boasting that “nothing can or would be done against them” due to their high status.

“This is a girl who has already seen the horrors of violence and displacement. Now she’s suffering again in what was supposed to be a place of safety,” said a neighbour who helped provide emergency care upon her return.

