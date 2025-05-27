Madam discovers house help is a man disguised as a lady

A trending video on social media that has received a lot of hilarious reactions captures the moment a ‘madam’ discovered that the female househelp she hired is a man disguised as a woman.

In the video, the young man bore a guilty look as he was stripped, and many were shocked to see that he was a man and had no physical attributes of a woman.

One of the many social media users who have come across the video confirmed that he was shocked but also sympathised with the young boy, saying that his situation must have been dire for him to take the pain of dressing up as a girl daily, struggling to be who he is not just to find a job or shelter.

READ ALSO: Man engages with 7 year old girl, unalives and buries her under his bed

The netizen opined that while he had committed a painful crime against his employers, he should not discard the circumstances that led him to take this decision, and his only reason for doing this was just to survive.

“The hardest part of being a working mother? It’s not the early mornings, the meetings, or the constant juggling. It’s handing over your whole world — your children, your home to someone you barely know, and trusting that they’ll care like you would,” said a netizen

“While we care about the girl child, we should not also forget young boys who are being completely neglected and left to themselves. It has become difficult for young boys to find shelter, home or new families so they they embrace crime in very difficult circumstances,” she added.

READ ALSO: Photos of Olorato Mongale