The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Adukwei Mensa has spoken for the first time after she with the power vested in her capacity as the EC Chair declared Nana Addo as the president-elect for 2020 polls.

In a rare video obtained, the EC Chairperson at her office in the company of two other gentlemen broke the silence as she sent out a message to the people of Ghana that she loves her country-Ghana and thus she has not travelled outside the country.

Her rigorous remarks come after the news went widespread that she has left the country just a day after the declaration of the 2020 elections. Information had it that Mrs Jean Mensa had left Ghana to seek security in a foreign land.

In the wake of this rife rumours, the Electoral Commission of Ghana released a press statement to rubbish claims making rounds that the Chairperson of the commission Madam Jean Mensa has flown out of the country after declaring the results for the 2020 presidential elections.

Well, the video has cancelled all doubts and rumours of her whereabouts. “I’m sure they will say this is not live, I have a valid visa to the united states but I love my country and I am not travelling at this time. I love my country”, Mrs Jean Mensa said.

