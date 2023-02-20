type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsI made $11k for selling my nudes online -Sister Derby (Video)
News

I made $11k for selling my nudes online -Sister Derby (Video)

By Lizbeth Brown
Sister Derby
Sister Derby
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Deborah Owusu-Bonsu popularly known as Sister Derby has revealed that she hit the jackpot by selling her nudes online.

In an interview with Sika Osei, the ‘Sweet Ex’ crooner disclosed that she made between $10,000 to $11,000 within the first three months after creating the Only Fans account.

She indicated that part of the money went into her mother’s dental expenses and that she made a fortune from Only fans.

“I created the account in 2021 and within the first three months, I made like $10,000 to $11,000. Part of the money went into my mother’s dental expenses and the plane ticket. I still have some money in my savings account wey I no touch am. I spoke to my boyfriend about it and sometimes he helps me chose the pictures. I need to make the boys happy, Ghana is hot”, Sister Derby revealed.

ALSO READ: Sister Derby breaks up with her boyfriend, David

Sister Derby further stated that her boyfriend also assist her in uploading content to her Only Fans account.

According to her, she needs to make boys happy and she has also found financial success through the platform.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 20, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    2.9mph
    29 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News