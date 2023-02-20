- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Deborah Owusu-Bonsu popularly known as Sister Derby has revealed that she hit the jackpot by selling her nudes online.

In an interview with Sika Osei, the ‘Sweet Ex’ crooner disclosed that she made between $10,000 to $11,000 within the first three months after creating the Only Fans account.

She indicated that part of the money went into her mother’s dental expenses and that she made a fortune from Only fans.

“I created the account in 2021 and within the first three months, I made like $10,000 to $11,000. Part of the money went into my mother’s dental expenses and the plane ticket. I still have some money in my savings account wey I no touch am. I spoke to my boyfriend about it and sometimes he helps me chose the pictures. I need to make the boys happy, Ghana is hot”, Sister Derby revealed.

Sister Derby further stated that her boyfriend also assist her in uploading content to her Only Fans account.

According to her, she needs to make boys happy and she has also found financial success through the platform.