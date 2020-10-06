type here...
I made 31k from your foolishness yesterday-Afia Schwarzenegger jabs Mzbel again
I made 31k from your foolishness yesterday-Afia Schwarzenegger jabs Mzbel again

By Mr. Tabernacle
Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel
Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel
Afia Schwarzenegger still is not giving chance to her former friend now rival Mzbel as she has once again jabbed her amid their ongoing beef that has got each other exposing themselves.

It had earlier circulated that Afia Schwarzenegger deleted all her allegations she levelled on Mzbel on social media. Thus she has given up the fight against the ’16 years’ hitmaker.

READ ALSO; Afia Schwarzenegger deletes all allegations levelled against Mzbel

In a different twist to the trending issue, controversial and loudmouth radio and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to social media to reveal that her fight with Mzbel has earned her Ghc13k.

That’s whole lotta money. This explains why she has quickly ended the beef with Mzbel, she engages in profitable beefs with people who have the funds.

Taking to social media Afia shared a beautiful picture of herself and captioned; “I made $13k from your foolishness yesterday.. My name is Afia Sikabediden. Letz do this more often…i ” m building Estates not green grass. EVEN MY DOG KNOWS THAT MY SILENCE IS NOT FREE!!!!!!! Good morning Schwaralewas. ..”

Afia Schwar
Afia Schwar

Yesterday Afia Schwar went frenzied and dropped some damning allegation against Mzbel asking her to say ‘FI’. She(Afia) have made these wild claims against her former best friend Mzbel in an interview with ola Micheal on Neat FM.

Without control of mouth, Contentious Afia Schwar alleged that Mzbel aside sleeping with her sugar daddy, raped the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie and took 50k.

READ ALSO: Mzbel raped Nigel Gaisie and took 50K -Afia Schwarzenegger

Source:GHPAGE

