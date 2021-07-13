- Advertisement -

The alleged cousin of Shatta Wale is still speaking and has this time disclosed that Michy caused so much pain for Shatta Wale’s former hypeman Ara B.

In the early part of 2017, Ara B was arrested by Shatta Wale for allegedly insulting Michy and accusing her of so many other things which they claim wasn’t true.

The arrest of Ara B surprised many judging from the relationship between him and the dancehall musician before their beef.

Ara B ended up spending some hours behind bars before he was later granted bail by the Odorkor Police.

Fast forward, Magluv who has been tagged as the cousin of Shatta Wale is currently having a fight with Michy and has revealed that Ara B during that time spoke out of pain.

According to her, Michy had caused the relationship between Ara B and his girlfriend known as Farida to come to an end so Ara B was hurt with all that she(Michy) had done.

She continued that the said Farida has a lot of information about the dirty dealings of Michy.

Watch the video below:

Magluv added that they didn’t understand what Ara B was going through at that time but caused his arrest.

She concluded that she only has issues with Michy and as such doesn’t want to say things that would bring more people into the picture.