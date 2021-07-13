type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMagluv accuses Michy of destroying Ara B's relationship with his girlfriend
Entertainment

Magluv accuses Michy of destroying Ara B’s relationship with his girlfriend

By Qwame Benedict
Magluv accuses Michy of destroying Ara B's relationship with his girlfriend
Magluv-Ara B-Shatta-Wale and Michy
- Advertisement -

The alleged cousin of Shatta Wale is still speaking and has this time disclosed that Michy caused so much pain for Shatta Wale’s former hypeman Ara B.

In the early part of 2017, Ara B was arrested by Shatta Wale for allegedly insulting Michy and accusing her of so many other things which they claim wasn’t true.

The arrest of Ara B surprised many judging from the relationship between him and the dancehall musician before their beef.

Ara B ended up spending some hours behind bars before he was later granted bail by the Odorkor Police.

Fast forward, Magluv who has been tagged as the cousin of Shatta Wale is currently having a fight with Michy and has revealed that Ara B during that time spoke out of pain.

According to her, Michy had caused the relationship between Ara B and his girlfriend known as Farida to come to an end so Ara B was hurt with all that she(Michy) had done.

She continued that the said Farida has a lot of information about the dirty dealings of Michy.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Magluv added that they didn’t understand what Ara B was going through at that time but caused his arrest.

She concluded that she only has issues with Michy and as such doesn’t want to say things that would bring more people into the picture.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
3.8mph
20 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
76 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News