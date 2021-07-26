- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale’s girlfriend, Magdalene Love, popularly known as Magluv, has rendered an unqualified apology to persons she offended in her recent outburst on social media where she lashed out at her former best friend, Shatta Michy.

It would be recalled that Magluv launched a scathing attack on Michy – the ex-girlfriend and baby mama of Shatta Wale – for what she described as her attempt to paint a picture of being a single parent.

Among several allegations she made, Magluv claimed that Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey had sex with Shatta Wale while he was still in a relationship with Shatta Michy.

According to her, Emelia despite knowing that Shatta Wale was in a relationship with Michy at that time was always ready to come and warm his bed adding that she even sometimes call to say she misses him.

SEE THE VIDEO BELOW

For some unknown reasons, Emelia Brobbey did not come forward to respond to this allegation from Magluv who claims to have evidence of all that she is saying and would drop them at the right time.

But, in a surprising turn of events, Magluv has come out to retract her allegations against Emelia Brobbey.

She also rendered a heartfelt apology to songstress Becca, whom she accused of fighting with Shatta Michy over NAM1, the CEO of defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold.

Magluv posted a video to her Instagram page apologising for utterances which she captioned: “A few weeks ago in my quest to tell my truth after soo many years of silently taking the blame for situations I had no hands in. I unfortunately involved and offended a couple of people.

“So I would like to use this opportunity to render a heartfelt apology to Ms. Emilia Brobbey and Becca. I’m sincerely sorry for involving u in an issue that ordinarily u guys shouldn’t have been involved in.

She continued: “I hv soo much respect for u and the contributions you guys have made to the entertainment industry. It’s been years of pent up anger, I would like to take some time to heal and focus on myself and my lovely son and will therefore plead with all bloggers and media houses to respect my privacy at this time.

“I would finally like to apologise to Junior and his mum. I have nothing but soo much love for them. And thanks guys for the overwhelming support, I really appreciate the words of encouragement. Thank you guys once again”

Watch the video below,